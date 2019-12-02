Son reportedly killed by father on Thanksgiving while hunting

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, South Carolina -- A 9-year-old boy is dead after he was accidentally shot by his father while hunting in South Carolina on Thanksgiving.

Nine-year-old Colton Williams was shot on Thursday while he was out with his father and a friend hunting for rabbits in Orangeburg County, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

Colton's grandfather says his organs will be donated.

No charges have been filed.
