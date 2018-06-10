Son of Ryan O'Neal and Farrah Fawcett charged with attempted murder

BREAKING OVERNIGHT: The son of actor Ryan O'Neal and the late Farrah Fawcett has been arrested for allegedly taking part in a crime spree. Investigators say his description matches that of suspects described in other crimes. (KTRK)

LOS ANGELES, California (KTRK) --
The son of actor Ryan O'Neal and the late Farrah Fawcett faces charges including attempted murder, according to authorities.

Redmond O'Neal is being held in connection with a violent crime spree in southern California that unfolded in May.

Redmond is charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

He was arrested in early May for allegedly robbing a convenience store. Sources close to the family says he reportedly struggles with drug and legal issues.

Redmond's mother, Farrah Fawcett, famous for starring in the first season of Charlie's Angels on ABC, died in 2009.

His father, Ryan O'Neal still acts -- his most recent work was teaming up with Love Story (1970 release) co-star Ali MacGraw for a stage play called Love Letters, in 2016.
