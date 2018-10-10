SCHOHARIE, New York --The son of the owner of Prestige Limousine, which owns the vehicle involved in the upstate New York crash that killed 20, is in state police custody in Latham, New York, ABC News reports.
The arrest was announced in a brief press release Wednesday afternoon.
It says Nauman Hussain was taken into custody following a traffic stop on a highway near Albany.
No further details were released on the charges, and it was unclear whether the arrest was related to the crash investigation.
A phone call to Hussain's lawyer was not immediately returned.
Saturday's limo crash in rural Schoharie killed 20 people. Two of the victims were pedestrians and the other 18 were headed to a party.
Relatives said the limousine was carrying four sisters and their friends to a 30th birthday celebration for the youngest.
Autopsies were being performed; authorities didn't say whether the limo occupants were wearing seat belts or give the speed of the limo.
The 2001 Ford Excursion limousine was traveling southwest on Route 30 in Schoharie, about 170 miles north of New York City, when it failed to stop at a T-junction with state Route 30A, state police said. It went across the road and hit an unoccupied SUV parked at the Apple Barrel Country Store and two pedestrians.
The crash appeared to be the deadliest land-vehicle accident in the U.S. since a bus ferrying nursing home patients away from Hurricane Rita caught fire in Texas in 2005, killing 23.
And it is the deadliest transportation accident overall since February 2009, when a plane crash near Buffalo, New York, killed 50 people, said Robert Sumwalt, chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board, which is investigating.
State officials say the limo involved in the wreck failed an inspection last month and shouldn't have been on the road.
The limo company had said problems with the vehicle had been corrected.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.