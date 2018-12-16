Son finds remains confirmed to be father who died in 1961

EMBED </>More Videos

Mike Carroll's father disappeared in 1961 when he was only eight months old.

For Carroll's entire life he wanted to know what happened to his father so he hired a psychic to visit his childhood home.

The psychic arrived to the home and pointed to a specific spot in the basement floor.

After a year of digging in that spot, Mike Carroll found the human remains that police confirmed to be his dead father.

Police are treating his death as a homicide.
