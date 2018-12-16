Mike Carroll's father disappeared in 1961 when he was only eight months old.
For Carroll's entire life he wanted to know what happened to his father so he hired a psychic to visit his childhood home.
The psychic arrived to the home and pointed to a specific spot in the basement floor.
After a year of digging in that spot, Mike Carroll found the human remains that police confirmed to be his dead father.
Police are treating his death as a homicide.
Related Topics:
death investigationdead bodyhuman remains foundu.s. & world
death investigationdead bodyhuman remains foundu.s. & world