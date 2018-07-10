Son charged with killing his own 79-year-old mother

Rest In Peace, Vertie Hamilton. She was found stabbed to death in her #Humble home yesterday. Vertie’s own son is a person of interest. He’s been arrested on an unrelated warrant. #abc13 https://t.co/oMQ7O5fdNG pic.twitter.com/S66Yeeil0M — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) July 10, 2018

A 56-year-old ex-con has been charged in his mother's fatal stabbing.Houston police say Garry Jenkins has been charged with murder, after a neighbor found his mother dead in the home they shared.A Houston police officer picked up Jenkins after he was spotted at a bus stop Tuesday morning.Authorities had been looking for him after his 79-year-old mother, Vertie Hamilton, was found murdered on Monday.Her body was discovered by a neighbor in the living room of the home where Jenkins lived with his mother in the 7700 block of Audubon Forest near Humble.Hamilton's friends and family said they hadn't been able to reach her for the last couple days.A neighbor checked on her Monday, and that's when he found her dead."When I looked, it's just like you saw this right here sticking up from the back, like the knife. I saw the handle of the knife. So I ran back to her sister and said, 'Your sister's dead. Don't go in there,'" neighbor Jose Dixon said.Jenkins, the victim's son, has a long criminal history. He was previously convicted of armed robbery. Online records indicate he's also been charged for multiple crimes including theft, auto theft and trespassing.Jenkins had been living with his mother since he was released from prison a few months ago. Authorities say he violated his parole on Friday.He was arrested Tuesday morning on a warrant related to that parole violation."If he did it, that's terrible. They need to do something with him," Dixon said. "I think something was wrong with him psychologically. He needed some kind of help."