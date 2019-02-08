Son arrested after 67-year-old mom found dead, burned in closet

EMBED </>More Videos

Stacey Sager has the latest on the mother found dead in Brooklyn.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK --
The adult son of a woman found dead in her closet has been charged with her murder in Brooklyn.

Jason Reeves, 32, was charged early Friday morning in the death of his 67-year-old mother.

The NYPD says officers were conducting a wellness check at the victim's apartment on Wednesday afternoon after she failed to show up to work.

Sources tell Eyewitness News she was discovered inside a bedroom closet and had likely been there for several days.

Her body had been stabbed several times and burned.

Reeves, who was inside the apartment at the time, was taken into custody for questioning and later arrested.

"I didn't know anything was wrong. I just thought a dog had gone to the bathroom, but it was a funny smell," neighbor Arnold Austin said.

The victim is a cafeteria worker at IS-394, located a few blocks from the murder scene.

"That's shocking to know that that happened, and that she worked here and the kids knew her, that's a lot," IS-394 parent Nyisha Ragsdale said.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
death investigationwoman killedbody foundCrown HeightsBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Prisoner transport company shuts down after inmate escape
What was found in home after deadly drug raid: HPD warrant
Medspa assistant arrested for illegal injections out of jail
'50 Shades' suburban home listing includes an adult den
Police respond to reports of a fight at North Forest HS
Man accused in shooting in front of kids arrested at Taco Bell
H-E-B to open Third Ward's first new grocery in 3 decades
Child found in car next to man's dead body in parking lot
Show More
Houston's trained heroes are stuck chopping wood, pouring concrete
Arrested medical assistant's Botox not FDA-approved: police
Juvenile burglary suspects detained in attempted home burglary
Delta, Coke apologize for plane crush 'introduction' napkins
Cross swept away by Hurricane Michael washes up on FL beach
More News