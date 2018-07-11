Son allegedly confessed to fatally stabbing 79-year-old mother

Rest In Peace, Vertie Hamilton. She was found stabbed to death in her #Humble home yesterday. Vertie’s own son is a person of interest. He’s been arrested on an unrelated warrant. #abc13 https://t.co/oMQ7O5fdNG pic.twitter.com/S66Yeeil0M — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) July 10, 2018

The second son of a woman who was allegedly stabbed by her own son remembers her as a "good mother."

The ex-con accused in his 79-year-old mother's fatal stabbing confessed to the crime, according to new information learned in court overnight.Garry Jenkins is charged with murder. Authorities have not yet revealed a motive for the killing.Jenkins lived with his mother, Vertie Hamilton, who was found stabbed to death inside their home in the 7700 block of Audubon Forest near Humble on Monday.A neighbor discovered her body and said he saw the knife handle sticking out of her back."To see her the way she was lying... lying on the ground dead with an object in her back, that was detrimental," said neighbor Jose Dixon.Jenkins had been staying with Hamilton since he was released from prison a few months ago.He disappeared after breaking his parole on Friday. He was later arrested on a warrant related to that parole violation.Two key pieces of evidence were shared in court Wednesday morning that allegedly prove Jenkins was there when the murder happened.The first piece is surveillance video. Detectives say Jenkins is seen walking into Hamilton's house.GPS tracking is the second piece of evidence. Jenkins was wearing an ankle monitor as part of his parole agreement.Jenkins has no bond.The judge says he's too dangerous and took into account his lengthy criminal past.Hamilton's other son lives in California. He's on his way to Houston.He told ABC13 he won't waste time thinking about his brother, but he's still at a loss for what Jenkins allegedly did to their mother.