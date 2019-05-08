Son accused of running over father with vehicle after fight arrested in Mississippi

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The man who allegedly ran over his father during an altercation in northwest Harris County has been captured in Jackson, Mississippi.

Devon Amos was arrested by the Gulf Coast U.S. Marshal Service Task Force on Wednesday.

On April 27, authorities say Cedric Amos was run over with a vehicle driven by his son outside a YMCA on Cypresswood.

"Once the physical altercation finished, the son hopped into a vehicle, was able to drive and strike the father, and then circle around at a high rate of speed and struck the father again," said Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said Devon fled the scene after the incident. The car he was driving was abandoned near FM 1960 and Highway 249, but was later found.

Devon has been charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

Cedrick remains in the hospital with serious injuries.
