Son shoots and kills mother's boyfriend in north Harris Co., deputies say

.@HCSO_D2Patrol deputies responded to the 12400 block of W Village Dr. where they found a deceased adult male with multiple gunshot wounds. Homicide investigators are en route. #hounews pic.twitter.com/ojkCFQaVTC — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) August 20, 2020

Press briefing from Sergeant Beall on shooting in the 12400 block of W Village Dr. #hounews https://t.co/NZnsuUZ2kP — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) August 20, 2020

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are trying to find a man they say shot and killed his mother's boyfriend while he was asleep on the couch.Around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, Harris County sheriff's deputies say the mother called 911 when her son showed up at her town home on West Village Drive near Hammill in north Harris County.Deputies say the son went inside to get a phone charger. While the mother was outside with her nephew, they heard gunshots.HCSO says the 25-year-old son took off in a car and the mother went inside and found her 45-year-old boyfriend shot several times.The mother's boyfriend died from his injuries."The mother heard a number of gunshots being fired," said Sgt. Ben Beall. "The son ran out of the apartment and left the scene."Deputies have not yet identified the son and are unsure of the motive behind the murder.They say the son lives at the town home.Although the son is still on the lose, deputies did say they located the car he drove when he fled the scene.