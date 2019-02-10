'Something came through the window': Veteran escapes house fire in northeast Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

A veteran says a "big ball of fire" came through his window in northeast Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Firefighters say a veteran was able to safely escape a house fire in northeast Houston.

The fire started after 1 a.m. at Texarkana St. and Port St. on Sunday.

"All I knew was, it came through the window. Big ball of fire and that was it," said Vietnam veteran Marcus Gutierrez.

Gutierrez escaped the blaze with burns to his arms and hands.

"I was watching TV. Next thing I knew, something came through the window. There was a big ball of fire. I turned around to see. This is how I put my hands up got burned right on my hands," said Gutierrez.

When asked if they could confirm that something was thrown into the bedroom of the home, District Chief Joe Kittrell said firefighters are investigating.

"We can't confirm that yet, obviously. Arson is investigating in order to determine what exactly happened on that," said Kittrell.

Kittrell says multiple cats were rescued from the home, but not all of them survived. He said the contents in the house made escape difficult. According to Kittrell, there were piles of aluminum cans and cat food cans knee deep in the home.

"We had numerous cats that were rescued from the fire - unfortunately all of them didn't make it out of the house," said Kittrell.

Follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firehouse fireveteranHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Suspects force way into home and shot man, deputies say
Mom and son survive crash with suspected speed racer
Houston Rocket's eSports team playing for high stakes
Jet fuel spill raises environmental concerns along Sims Bayou
Vince Young claims he's not guilty after DWI arrest
Bar serving cocktails with lids after claims of spiked drinks
Mayoral task force to pay struggling residents $1K a month
Meet the Uber driver behind the 'wildest party ride'
Show More
Mumps outbreak confirmed at ICE detention facility
HPD officer crashes into wall on 610 West Loop
Haagen-Dazs: Boozy ice cream is coming your way
Take a virtual ride on Six Flags newest roller coaster
4-year-old girl dies after falling out of window: police
More News