City of Somerville votes not to hire former deputy charged with murder

SOMERVILLE, Texas (KTRK) -- The Somerville city council voted against offering a job to Chauna Sheffield, the former deputy who had once been charged with murder in the choking death of a man outside of a Denny's.The Mayor of Somerville held a rally to stop the hiring of Chauna Thompson, who now goes by the last name of Sheffield. Sheffield was indicted for murder in the death of John Hernandez, who was choked to death outside of a Denny's restaurant in 2017.Terry Thompson, Chauna's husband at the time, was seen on video holding down Hernandez in a choke hold.Terry Thompson was found guilty of murder and sentenced to prison, but the murder charges were dropped against Sheffield, who had been charged because she failed to intervene.Sheffield was hired by the Sommerville Police Department, but then later let go.Police Chief Craig Wise said the item on the council agenda was whether or not to give him permission to offer her a job.Wise said he has been looking for a candidate for six months but can't find anyone to take the job for $15 an hour. The chief said he told council they could raise pay to bring in more candidates.Wise said he has subsequently gone to the city manager and ask that the agenda item be removed.Somerville Mayor Micheal Bradford posted on Facebook that there was a rally outside the city council meeting to oppose the hiring of Sheffield."Now seriously folks... do we really want an officer who was involved with a murder patrolling our streets with a gun & badge?" he wrote in a post.Eyewitness News reached out to Sheffield for comment. Her attorney told us she has no comment about potentially re-joining the force in Somerville. He said she is appealing her termination from the Harris County Sheriff's Office. Her attorney said she is currently a licensed peace officer in the state of Texas.Melissa Hernandez, a relative of John Hernandez, said her family opposed Sheffield's hiring. They do not want to see her return to any force."You know what you did, Chauna. You know the hurt you caused my whole family. I don't understand how you can continue to want to be an officer after you know you did not do your job that night," said Hernandez. "Please. Please. Please. Do not let her be a cop there. We do no think you will be safe."