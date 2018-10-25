SCHOOL FIGHT

Some defending transgender Tomball High School student charged with assault for fight

EMBED </>More Videos

Parents react to fight video at Tomball High School.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The video of a fight inside Tomball High School with a transgender student who says she was being bullied is getting strong reaction.

Nearly everyone we spoke to in Tomball has seen the video. Many sympathize with the transitioning student, 17-year-old Tra'vez Ramilton Perry, but are still appalled at the violence.
RELATED: Transgender student charged in brutal attack at Tomball High School says she was bullied

"To me that looked like she was trying to kill her," said Caroline Cobell.

Police say the video shows Perry throwing punches, hitting and kicking a female classmate that she says has been bullying her. The Tomball police report also states that Perry knocked out a male student before the video begins.

Perry is now charged with assault.

Cobell first saw the video when her son, who is a senior at Tomballl High School, showed it to her after school.

"He showed me the video and I said, 'that did not happen at your school, that is violent, that is very graphic, very horrific.' I said, 'this is one of those viral videos going around on the internet.' He said, 'no Mom, this happened at school,'" said Cobell.

Perry's attorney told the court that Perry is transitioning to female and the camera does not show the bullying that Perry endured prior to the fight.

"He should be in jail, it is just uncalled for," said Patrick Campbell.

Campbell has grandkids who attend Tomball ISD schools and says no matter if bullying occurred, the violence caught on camera has no place in school.

"If they were teasing him, he should have talked to the principal, or the teacher and turned them in, but you don't do that. That's brutal. I don't care how you look at it. That is brutal," said Campbell.

We have learned Perry is in foster care. We contacted her guardian who referred us to the school for more information.

The district has an app for reporting bullying, but they have not told us if it was used in this case.

Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook and Twitter.
Related Topics:
transgenderbullyingschool violenceschool fightfightcaught on videoTomballHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SCHOOL FIGHT
Transgender student charged in brutal attack at Tomball High
Mom says high school student was beaten during gym class
A dozen girls spark 4 fights in one day at South Houston HS
Student gets suspended for recording school fight
More school fight
Top Stories
Officials in Baytown working to fix problems at voting locations
Former Harris County deputy indicted in deadly shooting
Jim Mattis expected to send 800 troops to US-Mexico border
Mom missing after leaving her kids in NW Houston store
Giant industrial spool falls into traffic lanes of I-10
Investigation into package sent to Biden, bombs sent to Dems
Sittin' on Swangas: HCSO car gets hooked up with rims
Pipe bomb device sent to actor Robert De Niro in Tribeca
Show More
TIMELINE: Suspicious devices mailed to high-profile figures
Man allegedly touched himself inappropriately at Bellaire library
Woman uses bucket to get floodwater out of Santa Fe home
Luxury garage sale pop-up boutique returns to Houston
New drug to help fight the flu in a single pill
More News