Iconic Zone d'Erotica in Galleria area to be replaced with Velvet Taco

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One of Houston's best-known quirks will be shut down for good in the Galleria area.
Zone d'Erotica, which described itself as "a luxury lingerie and adult novelty boutique," is no longer in operation along the 610 Loop near Westheimer.
The property, which sits on a 10,000-square-foot lot, was sold back in May, according to the Harris County Clerk's Office.
Many Houstonians may remember the building for its great food. It used to house a Luke's Burgers and a Roy Rogers.
A representative of Velvet Taco, which already boasts locations in Montrose and on Washington Avenue, told CultureMap that a Velvet Taco location in the old Zone d'Erotica space is "in the works."
