You get an extra hour of sleep this weekend -- it's the end of daylight saving time.Before you go to bed on Saturday night, don't forget to set your old-school clocks back an hour. Daylight saving time officially goes into effect Sunday at 2 a.m.Experts say even though most people welcome that extra hour, it can put your body under stress by throwing off your internal clock.The best way to combat that is to try and get on a good sleep schedule before the time change.