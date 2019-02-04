HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The city of Houston's recycling collection will soon be back to normal.
Two weeks ago, the residential schedule had been temporarily revised, with the city telling ABC13 that money, manpower and equipment issues prompted the changes.
The city now says regular recycling collection resumes to its normal schedule today.
You can check your recycling collection schedule by visiting the city's website.
To get information on solid waste collection, type in your address or search by intersection here.