Your go-to nail salon may have some state violations

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With the holidays in full swing, nail salons fill up quickly and you don't want to go to any salon. A little research and one website can help you avoid a bad manicure and pedicure.First, be sure to go to a spa that uses disposables kits for one-time-use only. That's important when it comes to sanitation.Second, make sure your nail technician is lining your spa tub before you place your feet inside. Also, be sure they are wiping down each chair after every client.Third, though it sounds odd, you don't want to shave before your pedicure. The smallest cut can allow unwanted bacteria in.Also, if you have medical conditions such as diabetes, be sure to let the spa owner or manager know.Finally, thewill let you know if a salon has had any violations - all you have to do is type in the name of the spa.ABC13's The Midday is your stop for everything you'll want to know, whether you're trying to save money, hunt for deals or find things to see and do in Houston.