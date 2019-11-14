Society

Your day just got a lot better: Nutcracker Market is open!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Nutcracker Market is officially open!

The annual Houston shopping extravaganza kicked off on Thursday at the NRG Center and thousands of people are expected to attend four-day shopping event.



The market runs until Sunday, Nov. 17. Tickets can be purchased at the market for $20. You can also buy them online here.



