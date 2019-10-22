Society

Young cancer fighter to meet her hero Jose Altuve before World Series game

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Before taking the field for the big game, Houston Astros' Jose Altuve will meet with a special fan.

Honorary Freeport Police Officer Abigail Arias has been invted to meet her hero, the Astros' second baseman, before tonight's big ball game.

The Freeport Police Department shared the big news on Facebook as it wished the Houston team good luck against the Washington Nationals.

The 7-year-old loves the Houston Astros. She's a huge fan of Jose Altuve. Her father told Eyewitness News she looks up to him as her hero.

Last week, ABC13 learned the honorary officer is preparing to receive hospice care after doctors told her family there's nothing more they can do.

The family set up a Facebook page for anyone wanting to send well wishes.

They've also set up a fund to help with the ongoing medical costs.

