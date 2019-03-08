Society

Young boy saves friend from suicide using Snapchat

EMBED <>More Videos

A young girl was on the verge of suicide when her life was saved by a young friend on Snapchat who was several states away.

A young girl was on the verge of suicide when her life was saved by a young friend on Snapchat who was several states away.

"I felt that this girl needed help and she was in distress and she needed somebody to talk to," Gabe said.

Twelve-year-old Gabe lives in Pennsylvania.

Through Snapchat, he made fast friends with a 6th grade girl in Grand Salinas, Texas.

When she began confiding troubling thoughts, he knew he had to do something before it was too late.

"I called the suicidal services thing first because I didn't know the number for your police," said Gabe.

With his help, police were able to track the girl down and get her help.

The Grand Saline Police Department sent him a thank you letter and badge for his heroic deed.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societysuicideus worldsnapchat
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Men slug it out at RodeoHouston before concert
HPD officer under review after deadly raid files for retirement
Teacher tells boy to remove ash on Ash Wednesday
Ex-Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort sentenced to prison
Chilling new details emerge in Chris Watts prison interview tapes
HISD student stabbed in the head, suspect remains on the loose
Woman robbed at gunpoint while holding her child
Show More
Bicyclist struck and killed by school bus in the Heights
Pothole-filled road yet to be fixed as drivers plead with city
RodeoHouston performers who have paid tribute to Selena
Man caught sneaking into woman's home may have other victims
No bodies found at former Clear Lake Golf Course: Officials
More TOP STORIES News