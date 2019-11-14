Society

Kanye West to perform free concert at Lakewood Church

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It turns out you'll have two opportunities to see rapper Kanye West at Lakewood Church this Sunday.

Earlier in the week, a church spokesperson announced he'll be at the 11 a.m. service in the auditorium for a conversation with Pastor Joel Osteen on West's faith journey and overcoming adversity.

The service and parking are free and open to the public. But if you can't attend, Lakewood says you can watch the service live on the church's Facebook and YouTube pages, website, app and on SiriusXM's Joel Osteen Radio channel 128 as well as the SiriusXM app.

But that's not all West will be doing at the church on Sunday.

Later in the evening, West will hold his own Sunday Service at Lakewood.

It's free, but you'll need to get an e-ticket through the TicketMaster website or app starting Saturday, Nov. 16.

The night concert will include performances from West and his choir and will also be streamed.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The show starts at 7 p.m.

The visit stems from a personal invite from Osteen back on Oct. 25.

The spokesperson said Osteen and West "do speak from time to time," and according to an article published by TMZ, Osteen is a fan of West and believes his life is rooted in faith and love.

West released a gospel album last month entitled "Jesus is King."


RELATED: Kanye West holds church service at Coachella on Easter Sunday

EMBED More News Videos

Kanye West holds church service at Coachella on Easter Sunday



SEE ALSO: Joel Osteen's son steps into spotlight at Lakewood Church
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonkanye westreligionchurchmusic newslakewood church
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Semi slams into Greyhound bus with passengers inside on I-45
UNSOLVED: 'Killing Fields' victim identified 33 years later
Prepare for a cold, cloudy, and wet Thursday
Cries for help heard as plumber died in trench cave-in
100-mph chase ends with driver in stolen truck crashing in pond
ABC13's Morning News
Teresa Giudice speaks out on GMA about seeing husband Joe
Show More
'The 13th Man' revisits the deadly Texas A&M bonfire
Worker rescued from 100-foot McDonald's sign in Ohio
Get a free coffee with Starbucks' 2-for-1 deal Thursday
World Diabetes Day: 38 million more adults diagnosed than in 2017
Motorola to release classic Razr phone with foldable screen
More TOP STORIES News