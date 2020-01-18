Society

Whataburger giving away free weddings on Valentine's Day

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Six lucky couples will have the chance to tie the knot under the big "W" of Whataburger this Valentine's Day.

If the winning couple is already married, they can renew their vows.

Whataburger is offering ceremonies in six Texas cities, including Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth, San Antonio, College Station and of course, Corpus Christi.

The Whatawedding will include a Whataburger meal, photographer, a select number of guests, orange and white decorations and an officiant.

Couples need to visit whatburgerwedding.com to apply.

Applicants will have to submit a 500-word essay on their love story and why they want to get married at Whataburger
