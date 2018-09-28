SOCIETY

Atlanta rap duo Ying Yang Twins offer messages of hope and success to Hightower High School students

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) --
Hightower High School students got a celebrity visit Thursday from the rap duo Ying Yang Twins to offer them encouragement and advice.

The students started singing and dancing as the Ying Yang Twins entered the cafeteria to their hit song "Get Low." Hightower even brought in part of their marching band to provide some beats.

The Atlanta duo talked to the students about the importance of working hard. They wanted to share their experiences to show that they can still succeed, even with struggles.

"You have to work hard. You have to have a work ethic. Everybody thinks that it's just going to fall into your lap and you just get all this money. No. You got to work," they said. "Stay true to yourself. Be honest with yourself. Be realistic with yourself. Don't let anyone tell you what you can't do."

Ying Yang Twins will be back in town next week as part of the Krunk Komedy tour, starring "Chappelle's Show" alum Donnell Rawlings and stand up comedian Red Grant.

It will be Oct. 6 at 8:30 p.m. at NRG Arena with DJ Nabs to create more music with the Ying Yang Twins.

Travis Porter, Yung Joc, Lil Scrappy and Houston's Trae tha Truth with also make an appearance.

The tour is being called Atlanta's love letter to Houston. Both cities are well-known for their southern rap, with many artists from each area rising to become well-known in the hip hop industry.
