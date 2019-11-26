Yes, a 'Porch Package Punk Prevention' program exists

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Deer Park Police Department is offering its residents a way to keep their packages safe from porch pirates.They're calling it the "Porch Package Punk Prevention Program," according to a post on the department's Facebook page.Deer Park residents can send all of their online purchases to the police department's address.It's a free service, but there are a few rules. No package that weighs over 40 lbs. will be allowed and and people must pick up their packages within three days."What a great idea!" said one Facebook user. Another called the idea, "awesome."The program ends on Dec. 31.ABC13's The Midday is your stop for everything you'll want to know, whether you're trying to save money, hunt for deals or find things to see and do in Houston.