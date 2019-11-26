Society

Yes, a 'Porch Package Punk Prevention' program exists

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Deer Park Police Department is offering its residents a way to keep their packages safe from porch pirates.

They're calling it the "Porch Package Punk Prevention Program," according to a post on the department's Facebook page.



Deer Park residents can send all of their online purchases to the police department's address.

It's a free service, but there are a few rules. No package that weighs over 40 lbs. will be allowed and and people must pick up their packages within three days.

"What a great idea!" said one Facebook user. Another called the idea, "awesome."

The program ends on Dec. 31.

