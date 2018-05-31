SOCIETY

94-year-old WWII vet receives high school diploma 74 years later

EMBED </>More Videos

A 94-year-old WWII veteran was presented with his high school diploma in an emotional graduation ceremony. (KABC)

ABC7.com staff
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio --
A World War II veteran celebrated Memorial Day weekend with a graduation ceremony decades in the making.

Ninety-four-year-old veteran, Robert Lockard, was presented with his high school diploma at Circleville High School in Ohio at its graduation Sunday.

Lockard would have graduated in 1944, but dropped out and joined the army. Throughout his service he always had the desire to graduate.

"It means everything to me. Everything," Lockard said. "All these years, man, I've thought about this."

Lockard served in the Air Corps and spent time in northern France and central Europe during World War II.

He received a European-African-Middle-Eastern Campaign Medal, three Bronze Star designations and a World War II Victory Medal. Now he can add a high school diploma to his list of achievements.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyeducationWorld War IIveteransmemorial dayu.s. & worldOhio
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
All the news you need in 60 seconds
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
America's Cajun Navy in need of donations after Harvey
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Man reunites with doctor he canoed to hospital during Harvey
More Society
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
3 men face more than 1,400 counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Show More
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
More News