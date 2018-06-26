SOCIETY

Wrong Red Hen targeted after Sarah Sanders kicked out of restaurant

EMBED </>More Videos

Wrong restaurant targeted after Sanders backlash (KTRK)

By
An incident involving President Trump's press secretary is causing major backlash.

Callers are taking out their anger on the wrong Red Hen restaurant.

The Red Hen restaurant in Connecticut has gotten dozens of negative calls.

The owner says they began after press secretary Sarah Sanders said she was asked to leave a different Red Hen restaurant in Virginia.

"I wouldn't eat at that restaurant if it was free," an angry caller said. "Trump is the best president ever. You M-F. I can't wait for the civil war."

Another Red Hen restaurant in New Jersey says they have been swamped with over 600 negative calls.

RELATED:Sanders says she was told to leave Virginia restaurant

EMBED More News Videos

On Friday, White House press secretary tweeted she was asked to leave a Virginia restaurant because she works for POTUS.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societydonald trumpu.s. & worldrestaurantVirginia
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
America's Cajun Navy in need of donations after Harvey
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Man reunites with doctor he canoed to hospital during Harvey
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
More Society
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Show More
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Bank worker arrested in robbery of business owner with $75K
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
100 companies hiring at 2-day job fair in Stafford
More News