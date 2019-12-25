Allee Willis, famous for 'Friends' theme song, dead at 72

The songwriter famous for the "Friends" theme song, as well as "September" for Earth, Wind, & Fire, died Tuesday.
Allee Willis was 72, CNN reported.
Among her many awards, Willis was a two-time Grammy winner for "The Color Purple," as best musical theater album in 2016, and for her contribution to the "Beverly Hills Cop" soundtrack two decades earlier.
Her greatest commercial success was as a writer for Earth, Wind, & Fire.
In addition to writing "September," Willis was also known for "Boogie Wonderland."
She collaborated with James Brown, Patti Labelle, and The Pointer Sisters.
She grew up in Detroit, where she said she would sit on the lawn of Motown's headquarters and study what she heard coming through the walls.
Willis is in the Songwriter's Hall of Fame.
Her cause of death was listed as cardiac arrest.
