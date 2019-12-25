Society

Allee Willis, famous for 'Friends' theme song, dead at 72

The songwriter famous for the "Friends" theme song, as well as "September" for Earth, Wind, & Fire, died Tuesday.

Allee Willis was 72, CNN reported.

Among her many awards, Willis was a two-time Grammy winner for "The Color Purple," as best musical theater album in 2016, and for her contribution to the "Beverly Hills Cop" soundtrack two decades earlier.

Her greatest commercial success was as a writer for Earth, Wind, & Fire.

In addition to writing "September," Willis was also known for "Boogie Wonderland."

She collaborated with James Brown, Patti Labelle, and The Pointer Sisters.

She grew up in Detroit, where she said she would sit on the lawn of Motown's headquarters and study what she heard coming through the walls.

Willis is in the Songwriter's Hall of Fame.

Her cause of death was listed as cardiac arrest.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycelebrity deathsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Funeral arrangements set for Heidi Broussard
Man shoots and kills ex-girlfriend at Christmas party: Sheriff
1 dead, 1 hurt after attempting to rob fireworks stand: HCSO
Texas mom delivering Christmas presents thrown in Mexican jail
Houston restaurants open on Christmas Day
Police chief cries after receiving gift honoring Abigail Arias
Man dressed as The Grinch 'makes it rain' cash at mall
Show More
Here's how your favorite Houston celebrities are celebrating Christmas
Garbage truck driver leaves surprise gift for 2-year-old fan
Pleasant Christmas Day weather with rain returning this weekend
Inmates feel the love with special family visitation program
Memorial Park jogger says she was attacked on trail
More TOP STORIES News