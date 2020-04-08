Coronavirus

What will Easter look like for churches amid pandemic?

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With Easter approaching this weekend, Houston Baptist leaders are meeting Wednesday to discuss how worshippers should celebrate.

Around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, we're expected to hear from the President of the Baptist Ministers Association of Houston as well as Mayor Sylvester Turner.

ABC13 will stream the meeting live in the video above.

They will be talking about Easter Sunday services and are reminding everyone to stay home.

This comes after Texas Governor Greg Abbott deemed church an essential service in the state.

Abbott says worshipping in person is okay, but only if it adheres to social distancing guidelines and there are less than 10 people.

Despite this order, many services are going virtual this year because church leaders want to ensure everyone stays as healthy as possible.

Megachurch pastor Joel Osteen announced Tuesday big plans for a taped Easter service that will air exclusively on ABC13.

The service will include a message from Tyler Perry, and performances from Kanye West and Mariah Carey.

The Lakewood Church service will air at 11 a.m. on Sunday, April 12 on ABC13.

Follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonreligioncoronaviruscoronavirus texaschurchcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakeaster
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Law enforcement praying for sergeant battling COVID-19
Level Up! Nurses' dance gets Ciara's attention
'GMA,' Feeding America to hold Day of Hope about food insecurity
34 COVID-19 cases confirmed at La Porte assisted living facility
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Several severe storm chances through Saturday
Bernie Sanders suspends presidential campaign
Walgreens worker in Houston being tested for COVID-19
Intel report warned of coronavirus crisis as early as November
300,000 have recovered from COVID-19 worldwide
CDC weighs loosening guidelines for some exposed to virus
Schlumberger furloughs employees and cuts executive salaries
Show More
HISD considering moving back graduations or going virtual
3 women sought for questioning in death of 5-year-old
Father donates sanitizer to hospital that treated daughter
FDA warns about at-home COVID-19 test kit scams
Case against Mexican megachurch leader dismissed
More TOP STORIES News