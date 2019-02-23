SOCIETY

Rodeo World's Championship BBQ contestant found dead

EMBED </>More Videos

A spokesperson for Rodeo Houston said a medical examiner evaluation revealed the cause of death appeared to be of natural causes.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A contestant in the Rodeo World's Championship Bar-B-Que contest was found dead Saturday morning.

A spokesperson for Rodeo Houston said a medical examiner evaluation revealed the cause of death appeared to be of natural causes.

Rodeo Houston sent the following statement:

Sadly, a contestant of the World's Championship Bar-B-Que Contest was found dead this morning. Based on the medical examiner evaluation, the death appears to be of natural causes. Our thoughts and prayers are with the contestant's family, friends and teammates.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyBBQbody foundrodeo houstonHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Here are the stories you're watching on ABC13.com
2 inmates released from prison after murder conviction vacated
Firefighters buy elderly woman a microwave
Barack Obama's '44' jacket wins over the internet
More Society
Top Stories
Human remains found after cargo plane crash in Chambers Co.
Stolen overturned 18-wheeler blocking three lanes at IH-45N
Amber Alert issued for 3 Connecticut children last seen in Texas
Arrest made in connection with ambush shooting in E. Houston
Man shot to death during house party in southeast Houston
3rd suspect arrested in 10-month-old's shooting death
Teenager girls in custody after alleged armed bank robbery
Houston Weather: Oscar worthy weather in store for Sunday
Show More
Oscars Red Carpet could head back to the future with '80s trends
Grab your boots and cowboy hats, the Rodeo Parade is here
Houston company recalls fish products that weren't inspected
Pawt-ners in crime make several calls to 911
2 inmates released from prison after murder conviction vacated
More News