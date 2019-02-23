HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A contestant in the Rodeo World's Championship Bar-B-Que contest was found dead Saturday morning.
A spokesperson for Rodeo Houston said a medical examiner evaluation revealed the cause of death appeared to be of natural causes.
Rodeo Houston sent the following statement:
Sadly, a contestant of the World's Championship Bar-B-Que Contest was found dead this morning. Based on the medical examiner evaluation, the death appears to be of natural causes. Our thoughts and prayers are with the contestant's family, friends and teammates.