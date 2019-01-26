SOCIETY

World War II Vet Turns 100: 'It's Been a Good 100 Years'

EMBED </>More Videos

Veteran MC Clark shares a birthday with his country, and this year he turned 100.

By
CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) --
A local World War II veteran celebrated a milestone birthday this weekend surrounded by friends and family and of course, plenty of cake.

MC Clark was born Jan. 25 1919. The World War II veteran served in the Army during World War II as a truck driver and a prisoner of war guard.

Serving his nation shaped him into the man he is today.

Clark has lived during the most eventful century of this nation's history and has been a model and inspiration to his family and to those who have known him. He now enjoys his life doing whatever he wants!

Follow Stefania Okolie on Instagram and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyveteranbirthdayfeel goodCypress
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Cancer survivor meets bone marrow donor who saved her life
Milkman helps rescue 4-month-old during apartment fire
Here are the stories you're watching on ABC13.com
Truck driver quits job after winning $298M Powerball
More Society
Top Stories
Driver admits to drinking before hit-and-run crash: Police
Woman shot multiple times at point-blank range dies: HCSO
Video shows men with guns threatening Chicago officers
Houston Astros star named video game cover athlete
Louisiana shooting leaves 5 dead; manhunt underway for suspect
Isolated showers possible overnight, but how many of us will see rain?
911 dispatcher assists young boy with homework emergency
Students show off skills at STEAM Festival in Sugar Land
Show More
Temperature roller coaster continues with another arctic front
1 child dead after major crash involving Camaro driver
Memorial held for Texas boxer allegedly killed by 12-year-old
Astros stars share intimate moments with fans at FanFest
Woman rewarded after returning nearly $15K of designer goods
More News