World War II Vet Turns 100: 'It's Been a Good 100 Years'

A local World War II veteran celebrated a milestone birthday this weekend surrounded by friends and family and of course, plenty of cake.MC Clark was born Jan. 25 1919. The World War II veteran served in the Army during World War II as a truck driver and a prisoner of war guard.Serving his nation shaped him into the man he is today.Clark has lived during the most eventful century of this nation's history and has been a model and inspiration to his family and to those who have known him. He now enjoys his life doing whatever he wants!