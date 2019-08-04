Society

Woodlands woman speaks after having family at Walmart during El Paso shooting

By
THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- A Woodlands woman says she opened up Facebook messenger, and saw the news of a mass shooting at a Walmart that her sister-in-law, Cecilia Medina, works at.

Sylvia Medina said that Cecilia is a breast cancer survivor who recently returned to work at the Walmart in the Cielo Vista Mall.

Cecilia's husband, Eddie, said he dropped his wife off around 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning, and received a frantic call from her around 10:30 a.m.

Sylvia told Steve Campion of ABC13 Eyewitness News that heard the gunman come in the store and start shooting. Some took off to a nearby theater safety.

The family is grateful that Cecilia is alive, and Sylvia is ready to return to El Paso and give her family a hug.
