TURN TO TED

Women's shelter turns to Ted for help with low-hanging wire

EMBED </>More Videos

A pile of garbage sits on top of a dumpster outside the Wellsprings Village women's center.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you want to see a mess left behind when a dumpster doesn't get emptied for weeks, look no further than the Wellsprings Village Center.

"It's horrible, horrible," said executive director Valerie Beckham. "Maggots."

It's overflowing, it stinks, the raccoons are having a field day and it just shouldn't be this way outside Wellsprings Village.

Here they have much more important work to do helping vulnerable women.

"We help homeless women that are in recovery from substance abuse or may or may not have experienced domestic violence," Beckham said.

A low-hanging wire over the driveway into the Village was the problem. The wire had finally drooped too low for the tall trash truck that takes care of the dumpster. For weeks the village called the power company, the phone company, and the cable company and they all said it wasn't their wire.

"When we call back the next day, they say the ticket number was closed," Beckham said.

So they called us.

We asked Comcast to take a look and just minutes after Beckham explained the delay to her board of directors, one of her board members saw the Comcast crew at work.

"She said, 'Comcast is outside' and I came running outside and Comcast was here. They had a bucket truck pulled up to that pole over there," Beckham said.

And now, the wire is a foot higher than it needs to be. The trash truck came the next day. Now Wellsprings Village can once again focus on the well-being of the women they serve.

Comcast thanked us for alerting them and allowing them to help.

"While the line appeared low, it was in spec and within two hours of learning about it, we happily raised it much higher to easily allow any over-sized vehicle to get in there," a Comcast spokesperson said.

The waste hauler wasn't at fault, their new trucks were simply too tall to make it under the line. Waste Connections even gave them a free month of service for their troubles.

Wellsprings Village told us they are celebrating their 30th anniversary this year.

For the latest investigations, follow Ted on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a tip for Ted Oberg? A problem to solve? Get in touch with us on our tip page, or send a tip below. (On mobile? You can open our form by tapping here.)
Related Topics:
societyturn to tedHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TURN TO TED
Turn to Ted: Neighborhood fighting giant weeds in city-owned ditch
Send your story ideas to Ted Oberg Investigates
Student with special hearing needs turns to Ted
Police shot up her house, then denied paying for repairs
More turn to ted
SOCIETY
Here are the stories you're watching on ABC13.com
The best place to live in America is closer than you think
This Houston ZIP code is a hot spot for millennials
Take your holiday pictures with Orbit!
More Society
Top Stories
1 dead after work bus crash near Freeport
Man accused of running high-dollar prostitution ring
Mega Millions Drawing: Are these the lucky numbers?
Jury to hear 911 calls from night of fatal fight outside Denny's
HURRICANE WILLA TRACK: Storm a potentially catastrophic Cat. 3
Teen at center of groundbreaking genetic mutation study dies
Man sentenced to 45 years in prison for murdering girlfriend
Wheelchair-bound student scores TD after leg amputation
Show More
Student struck by car while trying to board school bus
6 kids dead, 12 sick in viral outbreak at NJ rehab center
'Sex robot brothels' banned in Harris County
Fulshear police captain sounds alarm after coyote attack
Wet weather likely Tuesday, Wednesday and early Thursday
More News