Women respond to anti-abortion legislation with '#YouKnowMe' stories after Busy Philipps tweet

In the midst of new anti-abortion legislation in multiple states, actress and talk show host Busy Philipps is encouraging women to share their stories.



Philipps, who recently opened up about her own abortion at age 15, wrote on Wednesday that she wants to open the eyes of people who think that they don't know someone who has had an abortion.

"Let's share it and start to end the shame. Use #youknowme and share your truth," she wrote.

Just hours after Alabama's governor signed a near-total abortion ban into law, Missouri became the latest state on a growing list of states pursuing legislation limiting abortion rights. Its Republican-led Senate passed a wide-ranging bill to ban abortions at eight weeks of pregnancy. Missouri's House will need to approve it before it can be sent to the govenror. Missouri's legislation includes exceptions for medical emergencies, but not for pregnancies caused by rape or incest.

After Philipps' tweet on Wednesday, women, including actresses Jameela Jamila and Milla Jovovich, shared about a wide range of experiences on social media.


"I was 4 1/2 months pregnant and shooting on location in Eastern Europe. I went into pre term labor and told that I had to be awake for the whole procedure. It was one of the most horrific experiences I have ever gone through," Jovovich wrote in part.











Actress Busy Philipps opened up about an abortion she had when she was a teenager, saying she is "genuinely really scared" as Georgia and other states pass laws restricting abortion rights.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.

