Angleton woman honors drunk driving crash victims with pictures on Christmas trees

ANGLETON, Texas (KTRK) -- This Christmas, Mindy Red is reminded of her daughter Michelle, who died in a drunk driving crash around the corner from her north Houston apartment in 2009.

Red never thought she'd get over losing her oldest daughter, but she's working through it by honoring others.

"This is one of my dear friends, her son Nick," Red said, pointing at a picture of a tree adorned by several other pictures of faces.

She's decorated Christmas trees outside her Angleton home with pictures of people who have died in drunk or distracted driving crashes.

"My thought was to give a little piece and comfort to these people during the holidays, to honor their angels," Red said.

There are pictures of people from around the country.

"I want to call it beautiful , but it's hard to call it beautiful, because of what it is," Red said. "It's sadly beautiful."

She wants to bring awareness to these deaths. She said they're deaths that could've been prevented.

Red said she also wants to remember the happy lives that these people should still be living.

"When I see all these faces, I want to prevent someone from going through the journey we've been on."

