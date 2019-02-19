SOCIETY

Woman told to stop speaking Spanish at retirement community

EMBED </>More Videos

A Houston retiree says she's been told to stop speaking Spanish in the community where she lives.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
"Since I got here I have been harassed and don't feel welcome."

When Katherine Hernandez moved into a Salvation Army retirement community, she never thought she would have to fight to feel equal.

"The thing is (the director) taking away my rights," she said.

Hernandez received a letter this week from the director, saying in part, "The United States of America is an English-speaking country and those who come to the United States or are born here should learn to speak the language."

The letter went on to say, "It is rude to sit in the lobby and speak Spanish...This is grossly unfair to the 25% who do not speak Spanish and needs to change."

Hernandez said she was the only person to receive the letter.

"I'm paying out of my social security for this?" she said in tears. "I can't even speak my language, that's not right."

Hernandez said there are many unfair situations happening at the complex, but most of the residents, who are Hispanic, are too afraid to speak out.

She said she's reached out to other leaders at the Salvation Army for help. "They didn't do anything about it," she said.

The letter, however, was the last straw.

"I have never excluded a person that walks by," she said. "This is my native language and I love my Spanish. It's like telling a person that goes to Mexico, 'No, no don't speak English.'"

The Salvation Army gave ABC13 the following statement Tuesday:
"The recent complaint regarding Spanish being spoken at one of our communities is currently under investigation. The Salvation Army of Greater Houston is committed to making sure those we serve feel welcome and meeting the needs of the community without discrimination through a wide range of programs and services. The Salvation Army allows all languages and has some operations that are 100% Spanish - all relative to the first language of the program participants." -Salvation Army of Greater Houston

"This is our last years, this is gonna be my last home and I have to fight," said Hernandez. "I don't want to live like this."

Follow Mayra Moreno on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyretirementtexas newssalvation armyhispanicLatinoHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Covington Catholic student sues Washington Post for $250M
Here are the stories you're watching on ABC13.com
Houston artist creates colorful, 'Insta-worthy' wonderland
Coach accused of body shaming cheerleaders with awards
THE 60: Body shaming awards allegedly given to cheerleaders
More Society
Top Stories
HPD announces new oversight and revisions after deadly raid
HPD raid officer's 1,400 cases under district attorney review
Jussie Smollett a suspect in criminal investigation for filing false police report, police say
'This is wicked' Cardinal speaks on scandal's damage to church
Student's death sparking bullying concerns in Klein ISD
Man arrested after abducting Lyft driver for hours in Katy
Supreme Court rules out death penalty for Houston inmate
Crisis of Faith: Roman Catholic Church Sex Abuse Summit
Show More
Horses that died on trail ride had ingested anti-freeze
Woman charged with giving teens alcohol and pot at her home
City approves projectable GPS tracker for high-speed chases
Fortnite and Nerf join forces!
Covington Catholic student sues Washington Post for $250M
More News