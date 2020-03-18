Coronavirus

H-E-B employee helps customer change tire during grocery store frenzy

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- We love seeing compassion and kindness during the coronavirus crisis!

An H-E-B worker in League City stepped up to help a customer and her family in their time of need, despite the chaos at the store from COVID-19 concerns.

In a post on Facebook, Yaneli Pacheco said she was at the H-E-B on 646 when Nick, an employee at the grocery store, notified her that she had a flat tire.

Pacheco said despite being in the middle of collecting carts during a frenzy at the store, Nick stopped and helped her put her spare tire on.

"He is such an educated, well raised boy!" Pacheco said in her post.

Pacheco went on to thank other kind strangers who stopped to assist.

