A woman is catching heat on social media after a video showed her calling the police on a child, claiming he grabbed her butt.The woman social media is calling "Cornerstore Caroline," called police in New York after she says the 9-year-old boy "grabbed my a**."The accusation brought outrage by people passing by, and the boy and his sister both burst into tears when they heard that the police were being called.The videos were shared on Facebook by Jason Stovetop Littlejohn, who wrote: "Apparently the kid brushed up against her and she said he touched her and decided to call police on a nine-year-old child."