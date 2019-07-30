Woman sues for $200,000 after walking into Kroger window

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- A Montgomery County woman is suing a contractor after she walked into a glass window at a Kroger store in Conroe.In April 2019, Anna Robb says that when she finished shopping, she exited the building.At that time, she walked towards what she believed was an open doorway.Instead of a doorway, Robb walked directly into a floor-to-ceiling window, causing her to fall.According to court records, the contractors failed to place warning markers.Robb claims she was disfigured.She is suing for more than $200,000 for past and future medical expenses, mental anguish and physical impairment.