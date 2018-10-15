SOCIETY

Woman apologizes to boy she accused of grabbing her butt

EMBED </>More Videos

AJ Ross has more from Flatbush.

NEW YORK --
The commotion outside the Sahara Deli Market in Flatbush quickly drew a crowd Wednesday evening as Teresa Klein, now known as "Cornerstore Caroline" on the internet, loudly accused a 9-year-old black boy of grabbing her butt.

"I want the cops here right now," Klein is seen yelling on witness cell phone video. "I was sexually assaulted by a child!"

In what has since become a viral video on social media, Klein begs for police to be sent immediately, prompting terrified cries from the boy and his younger sister as they held onto their mom.

Raw video of woman calling police on boy for touching her butt
EMBED More News Videos

Video of woman calling the police on a boy for touching her butt has gone viral.



Flatbush resident Jason Littlejohn captured the entire exchange that followed and says police never came. He now questions if Klein ever made a call and if she understands the gravity of her accusations.

"That was the most gut-wrenching thing that I've seen in my life with a little boy crying like that, and obviously knew he didn't do anything," Littlejohn said.

Meanwhile, Klein returned to the bodega Friday and watched the surveillance video inside the store along with the press. The footage clearly shows the boy's hands in plain sight, and it was his book-bag that accidentally grazed her.

"I was wrong," Klein admitted. "Young man, I don't know your name, but I'm sorry."

Klein, who has lived in Flatbush for four years, claims since the incident she has received an overwhelming amount of phone calls and threats. She also maintains the boy's mother threatened her life, and she still would like to pursue charges against her.

"I called 911 because this woman was very aggressive," Klein said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societysexual assaultviral videou.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
SPONSORED: Check This Out, October 2018 - Katy Furniture
Here are the stories you're watching on ABC13.com
SPONSORED: Check This Out, October 2018 - Houston Shoe Hospital
SPONSORED: Check This Out, October 2018 - MFAH
SPONSORED: Check This Out, October 2018 - HCA
More Society
Top Stories
BIZARRE SCENE: Man crashes into news van and steals cop car
LIVE RADAR: First fall cold front moves through this morning
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle expecting first child
Meghan and Harry's baby and the line to the throne
Cancer survivor told to cover face at restaurant
Mom who couldn't swim pulled from sinking car by witness
Woman throws 1-year-old to the ground in tantrum over beer
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to near-record $654M
Show More
ALCS GAME 2: Cole struggles as Astros fall to Red Sox, 7-5
Kids' epic freakout captured at 'haunted' car wash in Spring
Sears files for Chapter 11 amid plunging sales
Facebook 'unsend' button could be on the way
IT'S OVER: Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson end engagement
More News