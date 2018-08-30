A first date came to a surprising end when a woman's date collapsed on a beach from a heart attack, and she had to save him.56-year-old Max Montgomery was surfing in Calfornia when he felt a burning sensation in his chest and became exhausted.He got out of the water and suddenly fell over.Luckily his date Andi Traynor is a doctor and she immediately started performing CPR.A nurse who happened to be walking by also jumped in to help.Montgomery underwent bypass surgery. He's fine and he and Traynor are still dating, 10 months later.