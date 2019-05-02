Society

Woman gets wedding ring returned 11 years after losing it

HUNTINGTON BEACH, California -- A remarkable lost and found story that has been 11 years in the making!

Zuly Schober says she and her family were spending time at Huntington Beach 11 years ago when her wedding ring slipped off in the sand and water.

It was hours later when she noticed it was gone, and despite searching for several days, the ring was never found.

She thought it was gone for good, but a few days ago, she got a Facebook post from a friend saying a ring had been found by a 15-year-old at the beach. Schober reached out to the teen and sent her family a photo. Then came a stunning response.

The teen who found the ring says she spotted something shiny in the sand and thought she should check it out.

After discovering it, she knew she had to try and get it back to its owner, never imagining it had been lost for more than a decade.

RELATED:

UH alum reunites with lost class ring after 3 year search

Diamond ring flushed down toilet recovered from sewer 9 years later
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycaliforniabeachessearchlost and found
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News