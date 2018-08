Two families united internationally after a woman received a response to her message in a bottle sailed 18 years ago.Written by Rita Ganim, the note was not a cry for help or a map to hidden treasure, it was just a casual note asking for a response from whoever found it.Ganim sent the message in a bottle into the sea in Massachusetts in August 2000 while she was visiting her daughter and son-in-law.The message?That bottle would later, 18 years to be exact, turn up in the shores of Lower Woods Harbor in Nova Scotia, Canada in the hands of 11-year-old Dallas Goreham.Dallas told YNN Buffalo he nearly dismissed the bottle as trash until he opened it up and found the note."I was really surprised cause I didn't think I was gonna find a note in a bottle, but I did!" said Dallas.When he found it, Dallas took it to his mother, Tara Goreham, who then took to Google to find Rita.Upon searching for Rita, they discovered she has been a columnist for the Buffalo News, and it all went smooth sailing from there.On Thursday, Dallas had a message for his new found friend, "I want to say thanks for throwing the bottle because if I never found this bottle I wouldn't be all over the news."Now, the families are hoping to meet in person sometime in the near future.