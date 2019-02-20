Woman on a mission for ranch interrupts Sen. Gillibrand event

SOCIETY

Woman on a mission for ranch interrupts Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand campaign event

IOWA (KTRK) --
As the race for 2020 begins, candidates are taking their message to the people.

For one presidential hopeful, her message was interrupted at the Airliner restaurant and bar in Iowa City Monday night.

The place was packed and Democratic presidential candidate Kirsten Gillibrand was sitting on the backrest of a booth.

In the video, that has since gone viral, a woman is on the quest for ranch dressing.

"I'm sorry. I'm just trying to get some ranch," the woman said.

Gillibrand laughed it off and continued speaking to the people.
