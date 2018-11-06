SOCIETY

Woman has perfect solution to cousin's surprise engagement

EMBED </>More Videos

It's the moment behind the lens of this perfect photo that has people buzzing.

It's no doubt that people will go to great lengths to snap the perfect engagement photo, but what happens when someone is really caught by surprise?

One young woman is receiving a lot of attention after she proved how far she will go to help one of her family members get the perfect picture.

An engagement photo that appears to be perfectly normal has been circulating the web, but it's the moment behind the lens has people buzzing.

RELATED: Couple in viral Yosemite proposal photo found, photographer says

The perfect image shows Jose and Diana, a recently engaged happy couple surrounded by balloons, flowers and the new bling front and center.

But another angle of that photo shows the illusion behind the seemingly perfect shot.

The hand with the beautiful ring is not Diana's, but rather her cousin Jenna who happened to have perfectly manicured hands that day.

Jenna says Diana is a nurse and never gets her nails done.

Since being shared on Twitter, the photo has received almost one million likes.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
society
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Houston restaurants offering deals to voters
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra , November 3 - Innovative Lasers
Don't do these 7 things at your polling place Tuesday
More Society
Top Stories
Teen girl shot while praying in SW Harris County
Channelview schools on lockout due to nearby SWAT standoff
Texas Election Day 2018: Your guide to voting
Voters report Election Day problems at polling locations
Electronic voting machine problems blamed on "operator error"
Don't do these 7 things at your polling place Tuesday
Houston restaurants offering deals to voters
Welcome to Houston's most unique polling places
Show More
These candidates could make history on Tuesday
Why we have midterm elections between presidential elections
Wrong-way driver crashes into police cruiser during chase
Ted Cruz vs Beto O'Rourke race divides neighborhood
Last-minute election questions before critical voting day
More News