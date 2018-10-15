SOCIETY

Woman fired after video of her blocking man from his building goes viral

EMBED </>More Videos

The man said he was blocked from entering his own home late at night, even after he showed the woman his key

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KTRK) --
The woman seen in a viral video confronting and blocking a St. Louis man from entering his downtown loft was fired from her job Sunday.

Cellphone footage captured the confrontation between the two tenants, showing the woman stopping a man from entering his downtown loft and demanding proof he lived there.

D'Arreion Nuriyah Toles posted several videos online of his interaction with the woman on Saturday, after he arrived home from a late night at the office.

Toles wrote that the videos show what it's like to be a black man in the U.S.

The woman asks him to prove he belongs there. She later follows him after he enters the building.

In the viral video, Toles can be heard telling the woman, "You are blocking me into my building. This is my building as well. So, I need you to get out of my way."

Police were called to the scene of Toles' loft, but left without giving anyone a citation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldcaught on videoMissouri
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Meghan and Harry's baby and the line to the throne
Harry and Meghan's relationship timeline
SPONSORED: Check This Out Houston: Upcoming shows
Here are the stories you're watching on ABC13.com
More Society
Top Stories
COLDER WEATHER: Our first real fall front moves through
Front seems to swallow downtown Houston
Drive with caution as fall front arrives
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle expecting first child
Teen shoots and kills dad trying to protect his mom
BIZARRE SCENE: Man crashes into news van and steals cop car
Suspect charged in attempted kidnapping of teen outside library
Simone Biles fires back at Gymnastics CEO's anti-Nike tweet
Show More
James Harden & Jose Altuve grand marshals in Thanksgiving Parade
Luxury garage sale pop-up boutique returns to Houston
New dessert shop serves ice cream in a croissant!
Man charged in fatal shooting of 18-year-old in SE Houston
Meghan and Harry's baby and the line to the throne
More News