Woman donates kidney to co-worker she has known only a month

A woman is donating a kidney to a co-worker that she has known for only a month.

An Oklahoma woman is receiving the best gift this holiday season -- the gift of life thanks to a co-worker.

Jeanie Franklin has been in need of a new kidney for more than two years.

She has spent four hours a day, three days a week in dialysis before heading straight to work while waiting for a donor.

Franklin said she had nearly lost hope at finding a match, until a co-worker - who she has only known for about a month - stepped up.

"Everybody deserves a chance to live," said her co-worker, Lorie Peaker. "If I was a match why would I not want to do it?"
