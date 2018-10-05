SOCIETY

Woman steps in to protect Spanish speakers being berated in grocery store

Colorado woman defends Spanish couple

A Colorado woman defended two Spanish-speaking women as they were berated in a grocery store.

"Nobody should be treated that way, ever," Kamara Trent said.

Trent is now a viral sensation for her good deed.

Monday, while grocery shopping, she came upon a woman yelling at two women, insisting that they should speak English and be American.

"I mean I was disgusted. I couldn't believe I was hearing that," Trent said.

That's when Trent's instincts kicked in.

"They were scared. They didn't know really how to react to it," Trent said. "They both tried to walk away from her and she wouldn't let them walk away."

When Trent confronted the shouting woman, someone else in the store recorded what happened.

That video got a lot of praise online.

"It is absolutely comforting to see people will stand up for other people," Steve Levin of the Anti-defamation League said.

Levin said confronting people like Trent did can be dangerous. Still, he praised Trent for her courage to do what's right.

"We need to make sure people understand Colorado is not a place that stands for hate, but instead we're going to be respecting people," Levin said.

Trent said she hopes the attention this video is getting will inspire others to do the same.

"Speak up. Don't sit there and let it happen. It's not OK," Trent said.

The yelling woman in the video, Linda Dwire, was arrested. She is charged with two counts of bias-motivated harassment.

Dwire told police she's not a racist, she just finds Spanish "offensive."
societyviral videogood samaritanu.s. & worldColorado
