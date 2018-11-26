Three years ago, a Conroe woman was so heartbroken to hear about the shooting death of Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Darren Goforth, she knew that she had to do something.Yolanda "Yo" Vollbrecht, her daughter, and her husband participate in craft shows and have made guardian angels of all different colors.This hobby gave her the idea to make Blue Guardian Angels to watch over officers."I took every blue one out, and started flashing my lights and pulling cops over. Whatever I could do to get these in the hands of cops," Vollbrecht said. "I went to my wholesale bead place, and now have that specific color blue bead and these specific wings =, and this is what we do."Vollbrecht hopes these angels will protect all the members of law enforcement she makes contact with.