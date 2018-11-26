SOCIETY

Conroe woman creates 'Blue Guardian Angels' to protect law enforcement

EMBED </>More Videos

Vollbrecht hopes these Blue Guardian Angel will protect law enforcement.

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) --
Three years ago, a Conroe woman was so heartbroken to hear about the shooting death of Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Darren Goforth, she knew that she had to do something.

Yolanda "Yo" Vollbrecht, her daughter, and her husband participate in craft shows and have made guardian angels of all different colors.


This hobby gave her the idea to make Blue Guardian Angels to watch over officers.

"I took every blue one out, and started flashing my lights and pulling cops over. Whatever I could do to get these in the hands of cops," Vollbrecht said. "I went to my wholesale bead place, and now have that specific color blue bead and these specific wings =, and this is what we do."

Vollbrecht hopes these angels will protect all the members of law enforcement she makes contact with.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyact of kindnessblue angelsConroe
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Kevin Hart criticized for son's cowboys and Indians party
Cyber Monday 2018 shopping guide
Want to talk to Santa? Call with your Christmas requests
Experts predict Christmas tree shortage this year
More Society
Top Stories
Customers who got free money from faulty ATM can keep it
Beto O'Rourke not ruling out 2020 White House bid
At least 3 vehicles involved in major wreck near school
Party shooting that killed 13-year-old possibly gang-related
Astros catcher Brian McCann returning to Atlanta Braves
NASA InSight spacecraft lands on Mars after 6-month trip
Texans playing with Bob McNair's initials on helmet and field
11-year-old located safe after going missing in Deer Park
Show More
Oprah Winfrey's mother, Vernita Lee, dies at 83
Kevin Hart criticized for son's cowboys and Indians party
Want to talk to Santa? Call with your Christmas requests
U.S. agents fire tear gas in Tijuana to stop migrants from crossing
GM to slash 14,700 jobs in North America
More News