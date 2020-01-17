Society

Woman becomes champion for athletes with disabilities

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The runners participating in this year's Aramco Half Marathon and Chevron Houston Marathon may not know Bernie Tretta's name, but she is making sure every athlete is in the race.

Bernie started the Houston chapter of Achilles International, a non-profit organization that helps people with disabilities participate in sports.

Six years ago, members couldn't race in the marathon, but Bernie reached out to the Chevron Houston Marathon and helped design the hand cycle, wheelchair, visually impaired and mobility impaired divisions of the race.



She's now working to make the Chevron Houston Marathon the most inclusive marathon of them all.

Members of Achilles International say Bernie gave them a place to socialize and work out. Now, every year, Bernie cries as she cheers on all of the athletes who trained so hard to cross the finish line.

