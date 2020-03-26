Society

Woman asks apartment complex to sing 'Happy Birthday' to surprise quarantined fiancé

LOS ANGELES -- A woman asked her apartment complex to sing "Happy Birthday" as a social-distance friendly surprise to her quarantined fiancé.

Hannah Chung and her fiancé Jason live in Los Angeles where residents are asked to stay at home to slow the spread of COVID-19, meaning the couple had to cancel their wedding this weekend.

Despite these hiccups, Chung didn't want Jason's 30th birthday to pass without some fun, so she wrote 76 invitations to all of their interior-facing neighbors, inviting them to celebrate on Monday at exactly 2:30 p.m.

She led her fiancé to a hallway window, and on the count of three, dozens of neighbors sang "Happy Birthday."

One couple even had a "HAPPY BIRTHDAY" banner swinging out their window.

Chung said she was pleasantly surprised at how many people showed up.
