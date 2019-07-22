Man forced to buy new mailbox after Amazon truck destroys it

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Wisconsin man is having to spend hundreds of dollars replacing his mailbox after it was run over.Frank Brunner thought it was a construction vehicle that knocked down the mailbox, but video shows that huge Amazon logo on the side of the truck."To just hit it and then take off was -- kind of made me a little bit angry, especially cause we're driving 20 miles roundtrip to get the mail now until we get our mailbox replaced," Brunner said.Brunner says the most frustrating thing is having to order a new mailbox from Amazon, which cost him $800.